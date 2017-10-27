A Delta flight from Atlanta to the Netherlands was forced to make an emergency landing in Newfoundland late Thursday after suffering what the airline termed an "engine performance issue."

Interested in Airlines? Add Airlines as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Airlines news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Delta Flight 70 took off at 3:31 p.m. and was expected to make a landing in Amsterdam just before 6 a.m. on Friday. Instead, the flight made it only briefly off the northeast coast of Canada before being forced to turn around and land in Goose Bay, Newfoundland.

The flight landed without difficulty and no one was injured.

"Delta flight 70 from Atlanta to Amsterdam experienced an engine performance issue en route. The flight crew followed procedures to divert to Goose Bay, Newfoundland, Canada," Delta said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and customers have deplaned. Customers will continue to Amsterdam on another aircraft tomorrow. Delta is in contact with the customers, and we apologize to our customers for the delay. Safety is Delta’s top priority."

Air traffic control audio recordings from the cockpit indicated the plane was experiencing engine failure and issued a declaration of emergency just prior to landing.

Audio from air traffic controllers after the plane landed said that upon inspection of engine 2, the four pressure relief valve doors on the engine were blown open.

One person at the Goose Bay airport tweeted "View from the office" after taking a photo of the plane upon its landing.

This is the second plane in a month to suffer engine problems on a transatlantic flight and be diverted to Goose Bay -- a small airport that is located the furthest east in North America. An Air France flight from Paris to Los Angeles on Sept. 30 was forced to declare an emergency and make a landing in Newfoundland as well.