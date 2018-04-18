New details released in alleged multistate crime spree of woman accused of killing 2

Apr 18, 2018, 6:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Lois Reiss, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, is suspected of killing her husband, David, in their home on March 23, according to the Dodge County Sheriffs Office. Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Lois Reiss, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, is suspected of killing her husband, David, in their home on March 23, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

A 56-year-old Minnesota woman wanted for allegedly shooting her husband to death, then killing and stealing the identity of Florida woman, is on the run after the alleged multistate crime spree that spans 1,500 miles. Now, authorities in Florida are releasing new details on suspect Lois Riess' movements after her first alleged crime.

The case began last month in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. David Reiss, 54, hadn't been seen in more than two weeks as of March 23, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said, and his business partner requested that authorities go to his home.

There, officers found David Riess' body. He had been shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

It was unclear how long he had been dead, and his wife, Lois Riess, was missing, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Lois Riess who is wanted in connection with two killings, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
An undated photo of Lois Riess who is wanted in connection with two killings, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Woman on the run after allegedly killing husband, doppelganger in multi-state crime spree

Video shows wanted woman in double murder talking to alleged victim before killing, police say

Minnesota woman allegedly commits double murder, steals woman's identity

Lois Riess, identified as a suspect in his killing, allegedly transferred almost $10,000 from her husband's business account to his personal account and then forged his signature on checks to herself, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: Pamela Hutchinson is seen here in this surveillance video released by Lee County Sheriffs Office meeting with suspect Lois Riess in Fort Myers, Fla.Lee County Sheriffs Office
Pamela Hutchinson is seen here in this surveillance video released by Lee County Sheriff's Office meeting with suspect Lois Riess in Fort Myers, Fla.

Here is the alleged timeline of what came next according to the Lee County, Florida, Sheriff's Office:

-- Lois Riess drove her Cadillac Escalade from Minnesota to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where she abandoned the car at a park.

-- Lois Riess met 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson and then allegedly killed her and stole her ID, credit cards and car. Lois Riess was spotted on surveillance video leaving from Marina Village in Fort Myers Beach in the victim’s Acura.

PHOTO: The crime scene where Pamela Hutchinsons body was found at her apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., on April 9, 2018.Lee County Sheriffs Office
The crime scene where Pamela Hutchinson's body was found at her apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., on April 9, 2018.

PHOTO: Surveillance video released by Lee County Sheriffs in Fort Myers, Fla., in the case involving the murder of Pamela Hutchinson.Lee County Sheriffs Office
Surveillance video released by Lee County Sheriff's in Fort Myers, Fla., in the case involving the murder of Pamela Hutchinson.

-- Before leaving Fort Myers Beach, Lois Riess stopped at a Wells Fargo Bank, where authorities said she used her victim’s ID to withdraw $5,000.

-- On April 6, Lois Riess arrived at a Hilton hotel in the Ocala, Florida, area, where authorities claim she used a stolen credit card to pay for her room.

PHOTO: An undated surveillance photo of Lois Riess at an Ocala, Fla., area hotel, released by the Lee County Sheriffs Office.Lee County Sheriffs Office
An undated surveillance photo of Lois Riess at an Ocala, Fla., area hotel, released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

PHOTO: An undated surveillance photo of Lois Riess at an Ocala, Fla., area hotel, released by the Lee County Sheriffs Office.Lee County Sheriffs Office
An undated surveillance photo of Lois Riess at an Ocala, Fla., area hotel, released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

-- On April 7, Lois Riess left Ocala, Florida, and next surfaced in Louisiana.

-- After Louisiana, she was spotted in the Corpus Christi, Texas, area.

But Lois Riess remains on the run. She is expected to continue targeting other women who look like her to steal their identities, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Mexican authorities and border patrol are on "full alert" that Lois Riess may try to get into Mexico.

Lois Riess is described as having brown eyes and light blonde hair. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 165 pounds.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.

Comments