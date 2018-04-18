New details released in alleged multistate crime spree of woman accused of killing 2

A 56-year-old Minnesota woman wanted for allegedly shooting her husband to death, then killing and stealing the identity of Florida woman, is on the run after the alleged multistate crime spree that spans 1,500 miles. Now, authorities in Florida are releasing new details on suspect Lois Riess' movements after her first alleged crime.

The case began last month in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. David Reiss, 54, hadn't been seen in more than two weeks as of March 23, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said, and his business partner requested that authorities go to his home.

There, officers found David Riess' body. He had been shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

It was unclear how long he had been dead, and his wife, Lois Riess, was missing, the sheriff's office said.

Lois Riess, identified as a suspect in his killing, allegedly transferred almost $10,000 from her husband's business account to his personal account and then forged his signature on checks to herself, the sheriff's office said.

Here is the alleged timeline of what came next according to the Lee County, Florida, Sheriff's Office:

-- Lois Riess drove her Cadillac Escalade from Minnesota to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where she abandoned the car at a park.

-- Lois Riess met 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson and then allegedly killed her and stole her ID, credit cards and car. Lois Riess was spotted on surveillance video leaving from Marina Village in Fort Myers Beach in the victim’s Acura.

-- Before leaving Fort Myers Beach, Lois Riess stopped at a Wells Fargo Bank, where authorities said she used her victim’s ID to withdraw $5,000.

-- On April 6, Lois Riess arrived at a Hilton hotel in the Ocala, Florida, area, where authorities claim she used a stolen credit card to pay for her room.

-- On April 7, Lois Riess left Ocala, Florida, and next surfaced in Louisiana.

-- After Louisiana, she was spotted in the Corpus Christi, Texas, area.

But Lois Riess remains on the run. She is expected to continue targeting other women who look like her to steal their identities, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Mexican authorities and border patrol are on "full alert" that Lois Riess may try to get into Mexico.

Lois Riess is described as having brown eyes and light blonde hair. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 165 pounds.

