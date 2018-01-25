A Detroit police officer remains in critical condition after being shot twice Wednesday night after he responded to a domestic incident on the city's east side. The suspect is in custody.

The initial 911 call came from the suspect's daughter around 10:30 p.m. She said her father was having a "mental breakdown" and "firing shots," Deputy Chief Elvin Barren said.

The suspect began firing at officers shortly after they arrived on the scene, striking one officer twice. The name of that officer has not been released, but Barren said he is 25 years old and a two-year veteran of the department. That officer's father also served as a member of the Detroit Police Department.

SWAT team members began negotiating with the 43-year-old suspect after he barricaded himself inside his home, Barren said. A chemical agent was used to force the man from his home after he threatened to create a "suicide-by-cop" situation.

The suspect was captured around 2:30 a.m. local time. Authorities discovered nine handguns registered to the suspect after searching his home.

The suspect's wife and daughter were able to escape the house without any injuries.