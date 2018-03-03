Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards

Three suspects in an alleged plot to rob and kill armored guards were taken down in a dramatic sting operation by dozens of officers caught on police video in the middle of I-95 in Marin County, Florida.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the three men were planning to murder two armored car employees in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and make off with millions of dollars in cash.

The police operation took two years to complete, authorities said, and was done in conjunction with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Lucie Police, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. The take down took place at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Police helicopter video shows dozens of vehicles swarm the suspects on I-95 just hours before authorities say the suspects were to pull off the heist. Police forced the three suspects out of their vehicle, arresting Daryl Canady, Alger Lee Ellison and Martiavius Leon Williams.

Marin County Sheriffs Office

A police affidavit says the trio were to rob an armored car outside a PNC Bank, kill the employees and then had planned another similar robbery and killing. One guard working on the truck was in on the plan to take the truck's $4 million, the affidavit states. It also says the three men competed a "dry run" of the robbery five days earlier, however, a confidential informant tipped police off to the operation.

"So you see in the video actually we have cars in front, cars in the back, vehicles on the side, and we just slowly tightened the noose, stopped the vehicle, and get them out. Nobody got hurt," Marin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said.