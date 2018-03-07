Firefighters have contained a 335-acre wildfire in the Coconino National Forest that a drone started Tuesday, authorities said today.

The drone quickly caught fire after landing on grassy land near Kendrick Park in Arizona, Coconino National Forest spokesman Brady Smith said.

Coconino National Forest

“We are doing mop ups so we are monitoring it and making sure it doesn’t move more,” Smith told ABC News.

About 30 firefighters worked on the ground to stop the wildfire from spreading, according to a Coconino National Forest news release.

Coconino National Forest

Authorities are attempting to pinpoint the drone model and who was flying it.

The flying and landing of drones is restricted in all but a few national parks, according to the National Park Service, but there are no restrictions at Coconino because it is a national forest.