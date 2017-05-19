After dropping out of school, triplets return to graduate at the top of their class

Three Texas sisters have gone from dropping out of high school to graduating at the top of their class.

Han, Tran and Ngan Tran, 18, are triplets. They graduated from Evolution Academy Charter School, which serves at-risk youth, at the top of their class of 148 students, according to ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

Their final grade point averages were just one-hundredth of a point apart.

WFAA reports that the girls arrived in the U.S. from Vietnam in 2012 with their father after their parents divorced.

“The first struggle … when we came to America, was English,” Han said.

When they moved to north Texas in 2015, the sisters said that things became really hard and all three ultimately dropped out of school.

“We were just overwhelmed from everything,” Tran told WFAA. “We shut down. We didn’t want to go out, we didn’t want to talk to anyone.”

But the sisters managed to turn their lives around, making their parents proud in the process.

“At one point we just said, we cannot disappoint our mom anymore,” Han told WFAA.

This fall, they will all head off to college together. The three sisters plan to attend Richland College in Dallas.