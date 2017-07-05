On-duty NY officer critically injured in 'unprovoked attack'

An on-duty New York City police officer was critically injured on Wednesday after a person walked up to her police vehicle and began to fire shots through the window, authorities said.

The female police officer, a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York Police Department's 46th Precinct's Anti-Crime unit, was taken to a Bronx area hospital and was listed in "extremely critical condition," according to the NYPD.

The department said the officer was struck in an "unprovoked attack" while sitting in a marked police command van – which had been parked in the area since March because of increased gang activity.

The New York Police Department, which issued an advisory in connection to the shooting, said there were "no outstanding suspects."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary said the mayor had been briefed on the matter and was at the hospital with the wounded officer.

