A high-school senior and student athlete who spends plenty of time in the zone both on the field and in her school's study center, scored the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when she received a full-tuition scholarship to Regis College.

Yesica Calderon received a text message from Amanda Abromson, who is the facilitator of the "Zone" student-athlete study center, to meet her in the library. Upon entering the space where she dedicates so much of her time, Calderon was surprised with a room full of her teachers, coaches, friends and family where she was awarded the scholarship from partners Scholar Athletes and Regis College, a private college in the suburbs of Boston.

Scholar Athletes in Boston supports academic achievement through athletics in the city's public schools and provides resources for students to improve academic performance and personal growth.

Headmaster of East Boston High School, Phillip Brangiaforte, told ABC News that Scholar Athletes reached out to them a few days prior to organize the ceremony to award Calderon with the scholarship.

Since 2014, Calderon has spent 336 hours in the "Zone" and achieved a 4.8 GPA at the school, all while enrolled in high-level classes and leading the women's soccer team as one of its captains.

"We are all very happy for her," Brangiaforte said. "She definitely deserves it, you know. Yesica is so smart and she's such a great kid."

According to Scholar Athletes, Calderon needed support to be able to afford college.