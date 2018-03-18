East Coast expecting winter weather first day of spring

Mar 18, 2018, 5:11 AM ET
Mount Snow, Vermont, received 50 percent of its annual snowfall in the last two weeks.Mike Dawson
Mount Snow, Vermont, received 50 percent of its annual snowfall in the last two weeks.

A series of late winter storms will continue on the first day of spring in the East as snow and rain pelt the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather models are mostly in agreement as it gets closer that the storm won't be a major one.

The European model has been the most consistent at keeping the low offshore. The American, or GFS model, is also in agreement with this track, but with slightly less precipitation.

Some snow could be seen Tuesday morning into the afternoon ahead of the approaching low from Virginia to New Jersey. This may transition back to rain as the low begins to pull offshore.

The European model is showing the low remaining offshore on Tuesday.ABC News
The European model is showing the low remaining offshore on Tuesday.

The changeover back to snow for the Appalachian Mountains and Mid-Atlantic begins early Wednesday, but the storm quickly moves offshore and out to sea by Wednesday night.

The storm will bring snow to parts of Virginia and West Virginia, especially in higher elevations.ABC News
The storm will bring snow to parts of Virginia and West Virginia, especially in higher elevations.

Any chance of accumulating snow will likely be elevation driven in places such as Roanoke and Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The low appears likely to stay offshore and avoid hitting the major Northeast cities with much snow.ABC News
The low appears likely to stay offshore and avoid hitting the major Northeast cities with much snow.

Stay tuned for updates as we get more information and a better indication of who will be seeing what in terms of precipitation types.

Wind whopping the West

There are weather alerts across 13 states through Sunday afternoon, including a winter weather advisory for the Pacific Northwest and parts of the northern Rockies, an avalanche warning in Utah and fire alerts in New Mexico, western Oklahoma and western Texas.

There are alerts in 13 states across the West on Sunday due to snow, wind or fire danger.ABC News
There are alerts in 13 states across the West on Sunday due to snow, wind or fire danger.

Portions of central and east-central New Mexico will be contending with high winds Sunday afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected with gusts of 55 to 70 mph possible.

This will cause reduced visibility at times due to blowing dust as well as potential property damage.

Comments