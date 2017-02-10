The country's new education secretary has already hit a roadblock in her job.

Betsy DeVos, in her first visit to a public school as head of the education department, tried to enter a Washington, D.C., middle school this morning but was met with a small number of protesters.

They created a barrier to the entrance of Jefferson Middle School, leading DeVos to turn around and return to her vehicle.

"She doesn't represent anything that they stand for," one protester said.

"Shame. Shame. Shame," chanted another protester, who followed DeVos to her car.

The protesters also hindered DeVos' vehicle from quickly driving away. According to a police officer, DeVos did eventually enter the school building.

The former Michigan education activist was confirmed Tuesday as education secretary in a tie breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. DeVos has been a vocal supporter of charter schools and vouchers. During her contentious confirmation hearing, DeVos left open the possibility that she would allow public school funding to be directed to private options.

