Elementary students make their Broadway debut, thanks to musicals program

The school play can be a rite of passage for many students, but for some districts facing shrinking funding, the arts can often take a hit.

Enter the Disney Musicals in School program, which, since 2009, has been bringing theater programs to under-resourced elementary schools for free.

Schools across the U.S. can apply to the program. Once accepted, the program offers performance tools -- everything from scripts and music to directors' guides and professional choreographers -- and lasts for a minimum of 17 weeks. And when the program ends, each school puts on its 30-minute musical.

This year, 80 elementary schools were chosen across 17 American cities. And after applying four times with no success, PS 127 in Queens, N.Y., finally got the green light.

On June 7, 46 third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from the school joined students from 10 other NY-area schools to make their debut on Broadway. After months of grueling practice after school hours, PS 127 performed "The Lion King Kids" at the New Amsterdam Theater.

Parents, teachers and even the students said the lessons learned had gone far beyond the stage, with even the quietest students blossoming socially.

"I used to be shy but now I'm more courageous and brave," said fifth-grader Anabelle Brisita, who played Raffeke in the musical. It was her first play.

Ayanna Greenbridge, the assistant principal at PS 127, said that originally Preya Paul, a third-grader, had been cast as a villager in the play until she and teachers noticed Preya had a spark. Preya was switched to the main character of Zazu in the play.

Students were given roles on stage but also behind the scenes. Fourth-grader Anthony Isaac was the stage manager, overseeing set design and controlling the stage curtains. His mother, Julia Morales, said she'd noticed more confidence in him.

"He also listens more attentively," she said. "He's open to making new friends."

