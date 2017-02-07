Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced on the Senate floor Tuesday night for surfacing critical comments about Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general.

Warren, D-Massachusetts, had been quoting the late Sen. Ted Kennedy's remarks from Sessions' 1986 hearing for a federal judgeship -- part of a series of round-the-clock speeches during the confirmation process of Trump's nominees.

“He is, I believe, a disgrace to the justice department and he should withdraw his nomination and withdraw from the Justice Department… Like he did, I will cast my nomination against the vote of Sen. Sessions,” Warren said, quoting Kennedy.

During the 1986 hearings, Sessions faced scrutiny over allegations that he made racist remarks as a U.S. attorney in Alabama. But Sessions has repeatedly said the allegations are false. "I hope my tenure in this body shows you that the caricature of me wasn't accurate," Sessions told the Senate last month. "It wasn't accurate then, and it's not accurate now."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, the Senate's presiding officer, warned Warren that senators cannot “directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator," he said.

Warren took issue with Daines' characterization and continued speaking, quoting from a letter from Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow, before Sen. Mitch McConnell cut her off.

"The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of the senator from Alabama,” McConnell said. After that, Daines told Warren to "take her seat," he said.

A majority of senators voted to deny Warren's appeal, effectively silencing her for the rest of the session.

Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile blasted the move: "It’s a sad day in America when the words of Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow are not allowed on the floor of the United States Senate. Let Elizabeth Warren speak. The American people deserve to hear how Jeff Sessions is an extremist who will be a rubber stamp for this out-of-control Trump presidency.”

But Republicans maintain that Warren was rebuked for quoting Kennedy, not King.

"I just want the record to be abundantly clear. The language that resulted in the vote that we had invoking rule XIX was related to a quotation from Sen. Ted Kennedy that called the nominee a disgrace to the Justice Department and he should withdraw his nomination and resign his position," Cornyn said. "That was the quote. Our colleagues want to try to make this all about Coretta Scott King and it is not. I think the complete context should be part of the record."