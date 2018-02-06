New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s Massachusetts home was burglarized while he was away for Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minnesota, authorities said today.

The burglary was reported to police at 6:18 p.m. Monday, Foxborough Police William Chief Baker said at a news conference this morning.

The exact timing of the break-in was not released but Baker said it took place while Gronkowski, 28, was in Minneapolis, where the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by 8 points.

Some items were stolen from the star tight end's home, Baker said, though declining to identify them.

Authorities "consider this a routine property crime investigation from a police perspective," Baker said in a news release.

"We will have no further comment on the case until the case is solved," he added.