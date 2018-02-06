New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski's home burglarized while he was away for Super Bowl

Feb 6, 2018, 9:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots walks off the field after his teams 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. PlayKevin C. Cox/Getty Images
New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s Massachusetts home was burglarized while he was away for Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minnesota, authorities said today.

The burglary was reported to police at 6:18 p.m. Monday, Foxborough Police William Chief Baker said at a news conference this morning.

PHOTO: A burglary was reported at Rob Gronkowski’s home in Foxborough, Mass.WCVB
The exact timing of the break-in was not released but Baker said it took place while Gronkowski, 28, was in Minneapolis, where the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by 8 points.

PHOTO: New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.Jeff Roberson/AP
PHOTO: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Some items were stolen from the star tight end's home, Baker said, though declining to identify them.

Authorities "consider this a routine property crime investigation from a police perspective," Baker said in a news release.

"We will have no further comment on the case until the case is solved," he added.

