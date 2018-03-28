An 18-year-old exchange student from Taiwan has been arrested for allegedly "threatening to shoot up" a Pennsylvania high school, local police said this morning.

The suspect, An Tso Sun, had a military vest and ammunition at his home, according to the Upper Darby Police Department, which is outside Philadelphia.

Google

He was charged with making terroristic threats, authorities said.

"Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy," the police department added.

Upper Darby Police Department

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday night and held without bail pending a psychological evaluation, authorities said at a news conference today.

The teen is on a student visa that was issued in July 2017 and expires in July 2022, authorities said today. Federal authorities have been contacted.