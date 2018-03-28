Exchange student arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police

Mar 28, 2018, 11:46 AM ET
PHOTO: Tso Sun, 18, is pictured in an undated photo.Upper Darby Police Department
An 18-year-old exchange student from Taiwan has been arrested for allegedly "threatening to shoot up" a Pennsylvania high school, local police said this morning.

The suspect, An Tso Sun, had a military vest and ammunition at his home, according to the Upper Darby Police Department, which is outside Philadelphia.

PHOTO: Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Penn.Google
He was charged with making terroristic threats, authorities said.

"Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy," the police department added.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday night and held without bail pending a psychological evaluation, authorities said at a news conference today.

The teen is on a student visa that was issued in July 2017 and expires in July 2022, authorities said today. Federal authorities have been contacted.

