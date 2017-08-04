Extreme heat gripping Washington and Oregon

Extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest is breaking records and causing a multitude of issues for residents.

The hot weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat and red flag warnings for residents in six western states: Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Residents in Oregon and Washington are feeling the brunt of these scorching temperatures.

Smoke is producing unhealthy air quality levels across the Pac NW. Smokey conditions are forecast into Saturday for many areas. https://t.co/MwRLey8q88 — NWS (@NWS) August 4, 2017

In Seattle, temperatures hit a high of 96 degrees, breaking the record high of 90 degrees set almost 30 years ago.

Olympia breaks record high! 96 degrees at 5pm. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 4, 2017

The hot streak has lasted 48 days and there have been more than 50 record highs in the Northwest in the last three days.

If you're counting, today's dry day no. 47 in a row for #Seattle. Record: 51 days. If you're not counting, well, happy Thursday! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 3, 2017

In Portland, temperatures reached a scorching 105 degrees on Thursday, just two degrees shy of the all-time record high temperature of 107.

There have been more than 40 fires in the area and smoke continues to billow across the western states.

The National Weather Service warnings will remain in effect until Friday evening, at which point temperatures are expected to drop to the low 90s and upper 80s.

Poor air quality and heavy haze are expected in Seattle and Portland because of the wildfires.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.