A shooting captured on Facebook Live has left a man in critical condition.

Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating an apparently accidental shooting that occurred when three people sitting in a car were “playing with two pistols,” early Sunday, according to a press release. A woman in the vehicle accidentally discharged one weapon, striking the victim in the head, the release said.

ABC station KTRK said the victim can be heard saying, “You're making me nervous," in the Facebook Live video.

Video shows the woman hold a gun up to the camera, load the weapon and point it toward the victim. The gun discharges and the man goes still.

The woman in the incident has been identified by Houston police as Cassandra Damper, 25.

Officers responding to the shooting detained Damper, who allegedly tried to destroy evidence, police said.

“While detained, Damper attempted to destroy the evidence by wiping off any gunshot residue that may have been present,” Houston police said in the release.

Damper has been charged with tampering/fabricating of evidence, according to the release.

A grand jury will investigate any further charges related to the shooting, the release said.

Another person was questioned at the scene, the release said.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.