Suspect in Facebook Live killing has turned himself in: Sheriff

The suspect in the fatal shooting in North Carolina that was caught on Facebook Live by the alleged victim has turned himself in, authorities said this morning.

The suspect has been identified as Douglas Cleveland Colson, Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood said. He will face charges in the Monday morning shooting death of Prentis Robinson, Underwood said.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time video of a killing has been published to Facebook.

Robert Godwin Sr., 74, was gunned down in Ohio last year, allegedly by Steve Stephens, who police say later posted a video of the killing on Facebook. Godwin's family filed a lawsuit against Facebook this year, saying the social network had the "ability to alert law enforcement, with more than sufficient time to act and prevent" the death.

Natalie Naugle, Facebook associate general counsel, responded in a statement at the time: “We want people to feel safe using Facebook, which is why we have policies in place prohibiting direct threats, attacks, serious threats of harm to public and personal safety and other criminal activity. We give people tools to report content that violates our policies, and take swift action to remove violating content when it’s reported to us."

"We sympathize with the victim’s family, who suffered such a tragic and senseless loss," she added.

