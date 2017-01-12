The family of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was killed while riding a waterslide at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, last summer, reached a settlement with the park’s owners and the ride’s manufacturer earlier this week, according to the family's attorneys.

“The Schwab family remains determined to hold all those responsible for this tragedy accountable, while doing all they can to ensure this never happens again to another family,” the family’s attorneys, Michael Rader and Todd Scharnhorst, said in an e-mailed statement.

The attorneys, who did not disclose the amount of the settlement, said they would be allowed to disclose further details in "the near future." Additional claims are being pursued against others that were not a part of this week's settlements, the statement said.

Courtesy Schwab Family

Caleb, the son of Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab, suffered a fatal neck injury while on Verruckt waterslide on Aug. 7, police said at the time . The ride, which stands at more than 168 feet, is taller than Niagara Falls and has been promoted as the world’s tallest waterslide.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio confirmed the settlement and said the ride has not been operated since the accident happened.

Prosapio said the ride will be removed and replaced with another attraction.

“All we can do is make sure it will never happen again because the ride will not exist,” Prosapio told ABC News on Thursday, calling the accident "an unfathomable tragedy."

Because the ride is a part of an ongoing police investigation, the park is awaiting the approval from court to remove it, Prosapio added.

“The timing [of the removal] is up to the court,” she said. She could not offer details on the status of the investigation, she said.

Earlier this week, Caleb’s father was sworn in as a leader of the Kansas House of Representatives and decided to use the moment as an opportunity to share how the tragedy has impacted his outlook on life.

“When your bill dies, or your amendment fails ... let it go,” Schwab said after being sworn in as a leader in the Kansas House, according to The Kansas City Star. “Life isn’t worth wasting too much emotional energy on such things. I just want you to know, it could get worse.”

Schwab has served as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009.

Kansas City police did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.