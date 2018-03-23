Following the recent death of Penn State fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, who died after falling down stairs at the Beta Theta Pi house during a pledge ceremony, his family has joined with a local state politician in announcing a new anti-hazing bill in the hopes to "change the landscape" in Pennsylvania and become a model for the nation.

Universities throughout the county are struggling "with what has become an epidemic" and current laws are not a "sufficient deterrent" to prevent hazing, Piazza's father, Jim, said during a news conference Friday.

The state bill -- the Timothy J. Piazza Law -- was introduced today, and his father said he thinks it could make Greek life safer, hold those who commit hazing accountable and save lives.

At today's news conference, Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman called the bill the "most comprehensive" rewriting of hazing law, not just in the state, but likely in the nation.

He said the law would: create tiers for hazing offenses, which would give local prosecutors more "flexibility" with charges to more accurately reflect the crime; hold organizations like fraternities accountable by charging them with a 3rd-degree misdemeanor or felony if serious injury or death occurs; and hold institutions like colleges and universities responsible by punishing them with fines for hazing offenses.

Corman also today praised Tim Piazza's parents, who channeled their pain to do something good and prevent other parents from the heartbreak they went through, he said. Breaking down a bit, Corman said if he lost his child to a similar incident, he would likely curl up in bed and stay there.

"But because of their courage, we're here to make sure this never happens again," he said.

The bill is scheduled for action next Tuesday and if it gets support, it will head to the state senate when it reconvenes in April.

Tim Piazza's death

The bill stems from the alcohol-fueled hazing ritual 19-year-old sophomore Tim Piazza participated in at the Beta Theta Pi frat house on Feb. 2, 2017.

After the ritual, a heavily intoxicated Piazza was heard falling down the stairs, and later found lying face down at the bottom. What happened next is described in horrific detail in a grand jury report citing evidence including surveillance video, witness testimony and phone records.

Members of the fraternity carried Piazza up the steps and put him on the couch. They dumped water on his face and slapped him in an apparent attempt to wake him, to no avail. When one pledge tried to intervene, insisting they get Tim Piazza some help, he was shoved into a wall and told the brothers had it under control, the grand jury report says.

As the night went on, Tim Piazza tried over and over to stand on his own, falling each time and eventually going still. By the next morning, he was breathing heavily, with blood on his face. When a fraternity member finally called 911 for help, Tim Piazza's skin had turned gray, the report says.

He died a day later of traumatic brain injuries.

Prosecutors claim the frat brothers then tried to cover up the alleged hazing and underage drinking.

One former fraternity member allegedly texted his girlfriend "drink hazing can send me to jail," and "I don't want to go to jail for this,” prosecutors said. "I think we are f-----," he added.

Another text read, "Make sure the pledges keep quiet about last night and this situation."

Twenty-six men are facing various charges, including involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and conspiracy, though aggravated assault charges were recently withdrawn. A hearing is underway today to determine if there's enough evidence to go to trial for several of those men.

“Our review is ongoing," Pennsylvania Attorney General Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement last week.

"When any parent sends their son off to college to get an education, they don’t expect him to be found at the bottom of the basement steps of a fraternity house after a night of hazing, unconscious and fatally injured,” he said. “We will seek justice for the Piazza family. My office is committed to holding every responsible individual accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case.”

Beta Theta Pi has since been barred from Penn State.