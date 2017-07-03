Father fatally shoots son after mistaking him for intruder: Authorities

A Colorado father was taken into custody for allegedly fatally shooting his adult son after mistaking him for an intruder, according to authorities.

On Saturday around 10:15 p.m., Frank Leo Huner Jr. called authorities to say "he had just fatally shot what he believed to be an intruder breaking into his home" in Sedalia, Colorado, about 25 miles south of Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

"During the call, Frank Huner identified the intruder as his adult son," the sheriff’s office said.

Huner, 58, was taken into custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said. But formal charges have yet to be filed, according to the court.

He was released on $50,000 bond, according to the county court. No attorney was listed. He is expected to appear in court July 10 to be advised of the charge.

The sheriff's office said the "investigation is still in the beginning stages and the charges may change."

