The FBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman aboard a Princess Cruises ship in Alaska, it announced Wednesday.

The woman died aboard the Emerald Princess ship after a domestic dispute, the FBI confirmed to ABC News. The agency is investigating the "suspicious" death.

Princess Cruises confirmed that the domestic dispute occurred at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and resulted in the woman's death.

The Emerald Princess was on a seven-day round trip cruise that departed Seattle on Sunday, according to the cruise line. The ship was scheduled to take a scenic tour around the Tracy Arm fjord near Juneau today, but that event has been canceled.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event," Princess Cruises said in a statement.

The FBI has dispatched teams from Anchorage and Seattle to Juneau to talk to the family. The agency has jurisdiction in this case, it said, because the incident happened on the water.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.