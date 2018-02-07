FedEx van spins out and skids down icy hill in dramatic video

Feb 7, 2018, 7:52 PM ET
PHOTO: In a surveillance video obtained by ABC News a FedEx truck is seen spiraling out of control on a Connecticut street. PlayCourtesy Jorge Valez
Slippery roads turned into a terrifying situation for one FedEx driver on Wednesday when the van spun out and slid down any icy hill.

In a surveillance video obtained by ABC News the truck is seen spiraling out of control on Eddy Ave. in Meriden, Conn. bouncing off a trash can and eventually stopping in the opposite direction.

Fortunately, Meriden police say there was no damage and no one was injured in the accident.

A tow truck was called to pull the truck out off of a grassy lawn after it slid on a thin layer of ice on the roadway around 5:30 p.m.

A huge swath of the country has been slammed by winter weather on Wednesday, from Texas to Maine - where some towns have been bracing for whiteout conditions.

Police departments have been warning drivers to be careful. The Connecticut State Police advised drivers in a tweet, "Reduce speed and use caution when traveling this evening. Highways and roadways that look wet may actually be slick or icy."

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

