FedEx van spins out and skids down icy hill in dramatic video

Slippery roads turned into a terrifying situation for one FedEx driver on Wednesday when the van spun out and slid down any icy hill.

In a surveillance video obtained by ABC News the truck is seen spiraling out of control on Eddy Ave. in Meriden, Conn. bouncing off a trash can and eventually stopping in the opposite direction.

Courtesy Jorge Valez

Fortunately, Meriden police say there was no damage and no one was injured in the accident.

A tow truck was called to pull the truck out off of a grassy lawn after it slid on a thin layer of ice on the roadway around 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy Jorge Valez

A huge swath of the country has been slammed by winter weather on Wednesday, from Texas to Maine - where some towns have been bracing for whiteout conditions.

Police departments have been warning drivers to be careful. The Connecticut State Police advised drivers in a tweet, "Reduce speed and use caution when traveling this evening. Highways and roadways that look wet may actually be slick or icy."

#CTtraffic: Reduce speed and use caution when traveling this evening. Highways and roadways that look wet may actually be slick or icy. Give state, city and town DOT crews plenty of space to clear and treat highways and roadways. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 7, 2018

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.