Fight breaks out at Tennessee high school graduation

A handful of adults in the audience of a high school graduation in Tennessee temporarily stole the spotlight from the students on Tuesday.

Graduating seniors from Arlington High School near Memphis were walking in their caps and gowns at Bellevue Baptist Church when two women appeared to start lunging and hitting each other as several others attempt to restrain them.

One of the videos, posted to Instagram, was taken by Kasidy Landry, who was there to watch her sister, Tayler Landry, graduate. It is unclear what prompted the fight.

In a statement, Arlington County Community Schools Chief of Staff Jeffery Mayo said it was "unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did" and "caused a distraction" from celebrating the departing class.

"It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance."

The incident happened before the ceremony began and did not affect it, Mayo said. The 500 students who graduated earned some $30.6 million in college scholarships, he added.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's office, the incident was handled by church security. A spokesperson for the Bellevue Baptist Church did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

