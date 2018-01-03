Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property

A small fire was reported at Hillary and Bill Clinton's property in Chappaqua, New York, Wednesday afternoon, New Castle police confirmed to ABC News.

There are multiple structures on the property and it's unclear where the fire occurred. The fire is now out, police said.

Police officers and firefighters remain at the scene. No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.