Fire reported on Trump Tower roof in New York

A fire broke out this morning in a rooftop heating and cooling unit at the Trump Tower in New York City, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported at the Fifth Avenue skyscraper at 57th Street in midtown Manhattan.

Smoke emanated from the roof-top unit of the 58-story building, fire officials said.

Jeff Levi

There are no injuries or evacuations reported at this time.

Trump Tower, named for the 45th president, is the headquarters of The Trump Organization and was the campaign nerve center for President Donald Trump when he ran on the GOP ticket in the 2016 presidential election.