Firefighters in Southern California rescued a 14-year-old girl who was trapped in a home destroyed by mudslides.

Photos and video released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department show the girl covered in mud as firefighters guided her out of the Montecito home, which was reduced to a pile of rubble by the mudslides caused by heavy rain.

The girl was trapped inside the home for hours, fire officials said. Further details on her condition were not immediately available.

#CAstorm- Firefighters successfully rescued a 14 yr old girl (right) after she was trapped for hours inside a destroyed home in Montecito. pic.twitter.com/1P239MLAZ5 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

#CAStorm - Firefighters rescue a girl who was trapped in Montecito following heavy rain and mudflow in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road. pic.twitter.com/tfUw0cDbXx — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Multiple homes on the same block sustained damage from the storm, with some being ripped completely from their foundations. Firefighters used dogs to search for victims inside the destroyed structures.

#CAstorm- Santa Barbara County Fire Search Dog Reilly looks for victims in damaged and destroyed homes in Montecito following deadly runoff of mud and debris from heavy rain overnight. pic.twitter.com/x65pZhIeRk — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

The fire department also shared photos of U.S. Route 101 that was flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek.

#CAstorm-The US 101 Freeway at the Olive Mill Road overpass flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek. pic.twitter.com/eYZ51HDCBx — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

#CAstorm- The main line of the Union Pacific Railroad through Montecito is blocked with mudflow and debris due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/m8TbKtyxAa — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Thousands of people in wildfire-affected areas in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties were ordered to evacuate on Monday ahead of a winter storm that brought heavy rain to the area.

Flash flooding, debris flow and mudslides ripped through communities hit hard by the Thomas and La Tune fires, where hundreds of thousands of acres were charred, leaving no where for the water to go.

At least six people have died from weather-related incidents, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said today. The rain in Southern California is expected to subside Tuesday evening as the storm moves east.