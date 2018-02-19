Florida high school where 17 were killed hopes to resume classes Feb. 27

Feb 19, 2018, 8:45 PM ET
PHOTO: A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
A message about grief counseling appears on the electronic signboard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one day after a shooting at the school left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 15, 2018.

The principal of the Florida high school where 17 were killed last Wednesday said the school is aiming to start classes up again on Feb. 27.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High principal Ty Thompson made the announcement in a recorded call, which was obtained by ABC News.

"We will begin by inviting all students and parents to a voluntary campus orientation event on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.," Thompson says in the call. "A variety of support services will be available on campus for those in need."

He later adds: "Our goal was to resume classes on a modified schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 27."

"We are MSD Strong," he concludes.

PHOTO: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seen in this undated photo.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seen in this undated photo.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Valentine's Day massacre.

Authorities believe Cruz had access to 10 firearms, all long guns, law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told ABC News.

PHOTO: People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

A law enforcement source said Cruz is believed to have purchased seven of the long guns himself. The other three firearms were weapons authorities believe Cruz had access to but did not purchase, the source said.

In addition to the AR-15 variant Cruz allegedly used in the school shooting, he also purchased an AK-47 variant, one law enforcement official said.

All appear to be legal purchases, sources said.

PHOTO: Denyse Christian, visits a makeshift memorial with her son Adin Christian, 16, a student at the school, outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
Denyse Christian, visits a makeshift memorial with her son Adin Christian, 16, a student at the school, outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

ABC News' Jack Date, Josh Margolin and Becky Perlow contributed to this report.

