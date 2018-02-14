Florida high school shooting leaves about 20 injured; suspect in custody

Feb 14, 2018, 4:16 PM ET
A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Southern Florida high school that sent students running for their lives, officials said.

About 20 people were injured in the incident at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, three law enforcement sources told ABC News. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The scene is still active, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Student Michael Katz told ABC News that at the end of the day he "heard what sounded like a garbage truck like banging."

"Then also I hear, 'Boom, boom, boom.' I hear screaming everywhere," he said. "I just got underneath my teacher's desk."

"We had police invade the school, and we were taken out," Katz said. "Fortunately, my father was there to pick me up."

One mother shaking with worry told ABC affiliate WPLG her daughter said she was OK, huddled in a locked classroom.

"She's terrified," the mother said. "She said she heard the gunshot."

"I'm glad that she's able to text," she added.

Students with bookbags were seen sprinting out of the building as authorities with guns drawn swarmed the school. Other students were seen lined up one by one, leaving the area in an orderly fashion. Some students were hysterical, reported WPLG.

Freshman student Samuel Dykes told the Orlando Sentinel that he was on the third floor of the school when he heard gunshots.

Officers told students to look forward as they evacuated, but Dykes told the newspaper that he saw several bodies in a classroom.

Another mother told the affiliate that her daughter "keeps telling me to stay away. 'Be safe, Mom, stay away.'"

"I won’t stay away," she said, telling her daughter, "I'm your mother."

The school district said in a statement that close to "dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site."

There are over 3,000 students at the school, according to its website.

President Donald Trump tweeted, "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

