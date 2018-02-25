Florida to investigate police response to school shooting that killed 17

Florida is launching an investigation of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 that killed 17 students and staff, the Governor's Office said Sunday.

The probe comes at the request of Gov. Rick Scott after the Broward County sheriff said video shows at least one deputy taking up a defensive position outside the building at the Parkland, Florida, school where the massacre occurred, but never going in to engage the gunman.

Michael Laughlin/Reuters, FILE

Scott's announcement was made shortly after the governor met with Rick Swearingen, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Swearingen's agency said it will "immediately" begin the investigation at the governor's request.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told ABC News that his office has launched an internal investigation into reports that, besides the deputy seen on video, at least three other Broward County sheriff's deputies remained outside the school building during the rampage rather than entering the school.

Joel Auerbach/AP, FILE

"If there is no wrongdoing in the part of our deputies, we'll move on," Israel said Friday. "If there is wrongdoing on the part of our deputies, we'll handle it accordingly as I have for five years as sheriff."

He announced at a news conference on Thursday his decision to suspend Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed resource officer at the school, after reviewing video from the shooting and taking statements from witnesses and Peterson himself, Israel said.

John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP, FILE

He said the footage showed Peterson was armed and in uniform on campus during the shooting. He said Peterson should have gone in to “address the killer, kill the killer.”

Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

Peterson, who met requirements for retirement, opted to resign after he was told he was being suspended, Israel said.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.