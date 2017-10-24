5-foot-long boa constrictor found in NC hotel bed after 'terrified' owner left it behind

Oct 24, 2017, 1:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Neil Miiller was happy to be reunited with Chuck, his 3-year old Colombian red tail boa constrictor, Oct. 23, 2017.PlayWLOS
A “terrified” pet owner was relieved to discover that an animal shelter had recovered his 5-foot-long boa constrictor after the man left it in a North Carolina hotel room, where police say a startled housekeeper found it in a bed.

"I set him down for two minutes and forgot about him, walked out," Neil Miller told ABC affiliate WLOS-TV.

"I was terrified," he said of discovering that Chuck, his 3-year-old Colombian red tail boa constrictor, was missing.

Hotel staff at the Rodeway Inn and Suites in Asheville, North Carolina, called the Buncombe County Animal Shelter for help Monday, the Asheville Police Department told ABC News today.

The housekeeper discovered the snake nestled partly beneath the sheet and atop the comforter, police said.

The animal shelter directed the call to the police, who responded to the snake before it was taken to the shelter.

PHOTO: A housekeeper at a hotel in Asheville, N.C., discovered a snake half under the sheets, Oct. 23, 2017.WLOS
Miller, who said he had been visiting a friend, showed up a few hours later to retrieve his "son," WLOS reported.

PHOTO: Neil Miller reclaimed his boa constrictor after accidentally leaving him in a hotel room in Asheville, N.C., Oct. 23, 2017.WLOS
Neil Miller reclaimed his boa constrictor after "accidentally" leaving him in a hotel room in Asheville, N.C., Oct. 23, 2017.

Miller picked up Chuck and lovingly carried him on his shoulders, saying the snake has a good temperament and he holds him often.

There were no injuries and no charges filed, police said.

PHOTO: Neil Miller reclaimed his boa constrictor from the Buncombe County Animal Shelter after discovering hed accidentally left him at a hotel in Asheville, N.C., Oct. 23, 2017.WLOS
ABC News was unable to reach Miller and the Buncombe County Animal Shelter.