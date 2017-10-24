A “terrified” pet owner was relieved to discover that an animal shelter had recovered his 5-foot-long boa constrictor after the man left it in a North Carolina hotel room, where police say a startled housekeeper found it in a bed.

"I set him down for two minutes and forgot about him, walked out," Neil Miller told ABC affiliate WLOS-TV.

"I was terrified," he said of discovering that Chuck, his 3-year-old Colombian red tail boa constrictor, was missing.

Hotel staff at the Rodeway Inn and Suites in Asheville, North Carolina, called the Buncombe County Animal Shelter for help Monday, the Asheville Police Department told ABC News today.

The housekeeper discovered the snake nestled partly beneath the sheet and atop the comforter, police said.

The animal shelter directed the call to the police, who responded to the snake before it was taken to the shelter.

Miller, who said he had been visiting a friend, showed up a few hours later to retrieve his "son," WLOS reported.

We never know what calls for service we’ll get. Today it was a 5’ boa constrictor in a hotel bed! Is he yours? Claim at BC Animal Shelter! pic.twitter.com/C0iv4o0879 — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) October 23, 2017

Miller picked up Chuck and lovingly carried him on his shoulders, saying the snake has a good temperament and he holds him often.

Chuck the snake's owner came to retrieve his boa constrictor from Buncombe Co. animal shelter. He accidentally left it in a hotel room. pic.twitter.com/WuNpcdnOif — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) October 23, 2017

There were no injuries and no charges filed, police said.

ABC News was unable to reach Miller and the Buncombe County Animal Shelter.