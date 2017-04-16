Forest fires continue to plague Florida

Forest fires have continued to keep firefighters busy in Florida on Sunday.

There are still 110 active fires covering 20,285 acres, according to the Florida Forestry Service. The destructive wildfires, which have been burning from the Florida-Georgia border down to Miami-Dade County, led Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, which remains in effect today.

The two fires requiring the most amount of attention right now are in the Central Florida region, according to officials.

#Sodfarm fire Lake County last evening as crews worked. Currently 731 acres 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/5wCzEdtMYo — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 16, 2017

One fire, in Lake County, spans 731 acres of land and is 50 percent contained, officials said. Another, in Volusia County, is largely contained but had previously covered 350 acres of land, according to officials.

Last week, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam said this was the most active wildfire season the state had experienced since 2011.