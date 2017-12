4 found dead in basement apartment in Troy, New York

Police are investigating the deaths of four people found in a basement apartment in Troy, New York, early Tuesday afternoon.

Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf told local ABC affiliate WTEN the deaths appear to be suspicious and are being investigated as homicides.

"Unfortunately it's horrible, terrible, sad, sad especially at this time of year that there's four deceased folks in there and we're going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here," DeWolf said.

The bodies were discovered by a property manager, police told ABC News.

The Associated Press

DeWolf confirmed the bodies were all found in the same apartment unit, but would not confirm whether they were part of the same family.

Police have not released any additional details, but the investigation is ongoing.

DeWolf said the Troy Police Department plans to have more information to release Wednesday.