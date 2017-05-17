A Georgia ninth-grader's cause of death is under investigation after he died following football conditioning.

Kamari McGowen, a student at Creekside High School about 25 miles outside of Atlanta, was participating in football exercises Monday when a coach noticed he was pale, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

911 was called and Kamari was taken from football conditioning to the hospital where he "died unexpectedly," according to spokespeople for Fulton County Schools.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said a cause of death has not yet been determined as the office is still waiting on items including medical records, police reports and lab tests.

A spokeswoman for Fulton County Schools said in a statement, "Fulton County Schools is saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of Kamari McGowen."

"Creekside High had counselors at school on Tuesday and as long as necessary to assist students and teachers who are experiencing grief," the statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGowen family."