A teacher at a Georgia high school was arrested today after the individual apparently barricaded themselves in a classroom, police said.

Police in Dalton, Georgia, responded to a report this afternoon of shots fired at Dalton High School. The Dalton Police Department warned parents via Twitter not to come to the school and said a suspect "believed to be a teacher" was "barricaded" in a classroom.

Around 11:30 a.m., during the school's third-period class, some students were trying to get into the teacher's classroom, and the teacher would not let them inside, Dalton Police Department Spokesperson Bruce Frazier said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

When the principal arrived at the classroom, the teacher forced the door closed and wouldn't let him in, Frazier said. The principal then used his key to enter the classroom and heard a gunshot go off once he was inside.

The principal then placed the school on lockdown, Frazier said. Police arrived on the scene shortly after the lockdown and convinced the teacher to surrender and let them in about 30 to 45 minutes later, Frazier said. He was then taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear what caused the incident, but the teacher had been instructing a class right before it started, Frazier said.

At least one shot was fired out the window, Frazier said. The teacher -- identified as social studies teacher Jesse Randall Davidson -- will face charges, he added.

Video posted to social media show a heavy police presence outside of the school.

Davidson has been a teacher at the school since 2004 and also calls plays for the football team, according to police.

Students were evacuated from Dalton High School and taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton, where police said parents should meet their children.

One student apparently sustained an ankle injury while running inside the school during the evacuation. The student was treated on scene by first responders, police said.

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.