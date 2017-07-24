Gio Benitez is an ABC News correspondent based in New York. He reports for all ABC News programs and platforms including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline” and “20/20.”

Benitez is an award-winning reporter and has covered a wide range of stories for the network, including the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo's underground escape from a Mexican prison, and the Boston Marathon bombing. He regularly breaks exclusive investigative stories as part of Good Morning America's series, "GMA Investigates." Some of these investigations have led to massive consumer product safety recalls.

Before joining ABC News in 2013, he was a reporter for WFOR, the CBS owned-and-operated TV station in Miami, where he covered the 2012 Presidential election and reported extensively on the Trayvon Martin case.

In January 2010, Benitez traveled to Haiti to cover relief efforts following the devastating earthquake. His return flight to Miami was turned into a rescue mission, as he traveled with injured Haitian evacuees to the island of Curaçao. In June 2009, he was the first reporter to ever shoot a TV story entirely with an iPhone.

Benitez is the recipient of two national Emmy Awards, two regional Emmy Awards and is an eight-time nominee. Most notably, he was nominated for his investigative series on alleged police brutality which resulted in two Miami officers being forced to resign.

Before becoming a reporter, Benitez was an investigative producer at WFOR and worked on stories involving Medicare fraud, public safety and government corruption. He started at the station as an Emma L. Bowen Foundation work-study scholar.

Benitez was born and raised in Miami and fluent in both English and Spanish. He is a graduate of Florida International University’s School of International and Public Affairs with a degree in sociology and anthropology.