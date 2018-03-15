'Goodbye childhood': People share memories Toys 'R' Us after the iconic toy store announces its closing

Mar 15, 2018, 3:22 PM ET
VIDEO: The toy retailer is now advertising half-off deals as it plans to sell or close 800 of its U.S. stores.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH Toys R Us to close all US stores

Toys “R” Us is shutting down all of its U.S. stores after a seven-decade run as one of the most popular toy stores in the country.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the company’s U.S. operations.” Dave Brandon, the chairman and chief executive officer of Toys “R” Us, said in statement. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys 'R' Us into a global brand.”

After the news broke, people took to social media to share their shock and memories of the store.

