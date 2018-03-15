Toys “R” Us is shutting down all of its U.S. stores after a seven-decade run as one of the most popular toy stores in the country.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the company’s U.S. operations.” Dave Brandon, the chairman and chief executive officer of Toys “R” Us, said in statement. “I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys 'R' Us into a global brand.”

After the news broke, people took to social media to share their shock and memories of the store.

Toys "R" Us closing makes me SO SAD. Goodbye childhood pic.twitter.com/kcagOZIJsk — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 15, 2018

#ToysRUs closing hits home. That’s where I got all my He-Man figures and Garbage Pail Kids cards. RIP bro — Robert Frank (@Robertfrank615) March 15, 2018

I was once an employee of @ToysRUs And I’ve always been a huge fan of it. It is a lot more than just a store to quite a few generations of folks. Saddened by the news of its closing.?? — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 15, 2018

Aw, sucks to hear about #ToysRUs closing down. I got a select few of my favorite DBZ and Spider-Man action figures there as a kid. Sad to know future generations won't have a dedicated place like that to visit or browse around in. That was always my favorite part. — Chris Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) March 15, 2018

I was a Toys R Us kid. RT if you were too.

Always liked looking through the catalog and then saving my money to buy a toy. — kst8_fan (@Kst8_fan) March 15, 2018