Google, Facebook join global fight to stop online wildlife trafficking

Mar 8, 2018, 8:06 AM ET
Fatu, centre, and Najin, left, the only two female northern white rhinos left in the world, graze where they are kept for observation, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya Friday, March 2, 2018. The health of the sole remaining maThe Associated Press
Fatu, centre, and Najin, left, the only two female northern white rhinos left in the world, graze where they are kept for observation, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya Friday, March 2, 2018. The health of the sole remaining male northern white rhino, 45-year-old Sudan who also lives at Ol Pejeta, is deteriorating and his minders said Thursday that his "future is not looking bright." (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Google and Facebook joined more than a dozen major tech firms in the fight against illegal trophy hunting, part of a larger effort aimed at stopping poachers from selling banned products like ivory, rhino horns and tiger cubs online.

"Advances in technology and connectivity across the world, combined with rising buying power and demand for illegal wildlife products, have increased the ease of exchange from poacher to consumer," the World Wildlife Fund said in a statement Wednesday. "As a result, an unregulated online market allows criminals to sell illegally obtained wildlife products across the globe. Purchasing elephant ivory, tiger cubs, and pangolin scales is as easy as click, pay, ship.”

Twenty-one tech companies from around the globe, including eBay and Microsoft, have agreed to join the WWF's new Global Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online, according to the fund, which said it plans to reduce wildlife trafficking 80 percent by 2020.

PHOTO: An elephant crosses the road in Hwange National Park, about 435 miles south west of Harare, Oct. 1, 2015, Zimbabwe. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
An elephant crosses the road in Hwange National Park, about 435 miles south west of Harare, Oct. 1, 2015, Zimbabwe.

The annual value of wildlife-related crimes worldwide is as much as $20 billion, according to estimates from the U.N. Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

Trump administration withdraws ban on elephant trophy permits

2 lions rescued from Mideast war zone offer hope

Interior Sec. says new elephant trophy policy '100% aligned' with Trump

The World Wildlife Fund called the venture a critical step toward ensuring a world "without rhinos, elephants and thousands of other creatures does not become a reality."

"More than 20,000 African elephants are illegally killed each year for trade in their tusks, and nearly three rhinos are poached each day in South Africa alone for their horns," the WWF said. "Countless species are under threat from trafficking, accelerated by online access to consumers, most of whom are unaware that the product they are buying could be devastating species populations and funding crime gangs."

FILE - In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the worlds last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. The health of 45-year-old Sudan is deterioratiThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, wildlife ranger Zachariah Mutai takes care of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county in Kenya. The health of 45-year-old Sudan is deteriorati

Wednesday's announcement came just days after the Trump administration walked back a previous decision to ban imports of big-game trophies, including elephant and lion parts form certain African nations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the announcement earlier this week as part of an ongoing lawsuit challenging the ban against permits for elephant trophies instituted by the Obama administration in 2014.

The agency said it will no longer make blanket decisions about whether hunting an endangered animal helps the overall conservation of that species, but instead will decide on a case-by-case basis if a hunt could help the population of the species in that specific area, according to a memo filed Friday.

The other founding members of the WWF's global coalition are Alibaba, Baidu, Baixing, Etsy, Huaxia Collection, Instagram, Kuaishou, Mall for Africa, Pinterest, Qyer, Ruby Lane, Shengshi Collection, Tencent, Wen Wan Tian Xia, Zhongyikupai, Zhuanzhuan and 58 Group, convened by WWF, TRAFFIC and IFAW.

ABC News’ Stephanie Ebbs contributed to this report.

Comments