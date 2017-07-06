Google Home device alerts New Mexico authorities to alleged assault

A Google Home device alerted authorities to an alleged assault at a residence in New Mexico earlier this week.

Eduardo Barros was house-sitting with his girlfriend and her daughter Sunday night at a residence in Tijeras, some 15 miles east of Albuquerque. The couple got into an argument and the altercation became physical, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department's spokesperson, Deputy Felicia Romero.

Barros allegedly wielded a firearm and threatened to kill his girlfriend, asking her: "Did you call the sheriffs?" A Google Home smart speaker, which was hooked up to a surround sound system inside the home, recognized that as a voice command and called 911, Romero said.

The sheriff's department said deputies arrived on scene and were able to remove the woman and her daughter from the residence. The woman sustained injuries from the altercation but was not taken to a hospital. Her daughter was unharmed, according to Romero.

A crisis negotiation team, as well as a SWAT team, were deployed to the home and were able to take Barros into custody after an hours-long stand-off, Romero said.

Authorities are thankful for the technology that ultimately may have saved a life, Romero added.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Barros is facing charges of possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member and false imprisonment.

Barros appeared Wednesday in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque, where a judge determined there was probable cause for his arrest, according to court spokeswoman Camille Baca.

Prosecutors also filed a motion for preventative detention, and Barros will be held without bond until a hearing date is set for him to appear in the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque, Baca said.

Barros is being represented by a public defender and has not yet entered a plea, the court said.