GoPro camera captures swarm of angry hornets attacking Louisiana exterminator

Jude Verrett is one brave man.

The Louisiana exterminator was called to destroy a massive hornet's nest in a shed at a home in Patterson, located about 90 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Armed with a GoPro camera, Verrett documented being attacked by thousands of angry, territorial hornets as he pulls apart their home and destroys it with a shovel.

"We got here, what I would say, is the granddaddy of all hornet's nests, European Yellowjacket,” he said in the video.

Jude Verrett

Although he wore protective gear head to toe, Verrett admits he is still a bit uneasy. "Actually, I'm not usually scared," he said before the unnerving sound of swarming hornets drowned out his words.

As Verrett tore the nest apart, a dizzying number of hornets are seen swarming around and bouncing off the camera lens.