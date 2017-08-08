Government report contradicts Trump on climate change

The effects of climate change are already having an impact on the U.S. after average temperatures have risen dramatically over the last four decades, according to a draft of a government report that was obtained and published by The New York Times on Monday.

The U.S. Global Change Research Program Climate Science Special Report, compiled by a group of scientists from 13 federal agencies, found with high confidence that it was "extremely likely that more than half of the global mean temperature increase since 1951 was caused by human influence on climate."

“Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for observed climate changes in the industrial era,” the report stated. “There are no alternative explanations, and no natural cycles are found in the observational record that can explain the observed changes in climate.”

The report is part of the National Climate Assessment, which has been congressionally mandated to take place at least every four years since 1990. The National Academy of Sciences signed off on the study, according to the New York Times. The report contradicts claims by President Donald Trump and some members of his administration who have disputed the connection between greenhouse gas emissions and climate change in the past.

The report's authors also described a link between climate change and severe weather events.

"A change in the frequency, duration, and/or magnitude of extreme weather events is one of the most important consequences of a warming climate," the authors found, pointing to an increase in heavy precipitation, extreme heat events and tropical storms as a result.

The report states with "medium confidence" that human activities "have contributed to the observed increasing trend in North Atlantic hurricane activity since the 1970s."

In the past, Trump has called climate change "a hoax" and rejected evidence that human activity has contributed to rising temperatures. His EPA chief, Scott Pruitt, declined to confirm whether Trump still believes climate change is a hoax during an interview with "This Week" in June.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014

The study must be approved by the Trump administration before it can be released publicly, according to The Times, which reported that some scientists were fearful that the report could be changed or suppressed by the administration.

On Tuesday, the White House commented on the report.

“It’s very disappointing, yet entirely predictable to learn The New York Times would write off a draft report without first verifying its contents with the White House or any of the federal agencies directly involved with climate and environmental policy," a White House official told ABC News. "As others have pointed out -– and The New York Times should have noticed -– drafts of this report have been published and made widely available online months ago during the public comment period. The White House will withhold comment on any draft report before its scheduled release date.”

The EPA released its own statement.

"This is a draft report that has been in the public domain since January. We continue to discuss the best path forward for an honest, open dialogue in regard to climate science," Liz Bowman, an EPA spokesperson, told ABC News.

Representatives for Global Change Research Program and the National Academy of Science did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.