A deal has been reached between West Virginia teachers and state officials and is expected to end a nine-day strike by educators, the state's governor tweeted this morning.

Gov. Jim Justice said the deal was hammered out to give teachers the 5 percent pay raise they were asking for.

"I stood solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered," Justice wrote in his tweet. "Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school."

The 35,000 education employees walked off the job on Feb. 22, demanding higher pay and better benefits after the governor signed a 2 percent pay raise for next year. Justice reconsidered after an initial round of protests, and the House of Delegates later approved a 5 percent increase.

The Senate's insistence on a 4 percent raise Saturday prompted the union to extend the strike.