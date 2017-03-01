Graffiti critical of Howard University president Wayne A.I. Frederick was discovered on the historically black school's campus this week, following his meeting with President Trump.

"Welcome to the Trump plantation. Overseer: Wayne A.I. Frederick," read one message, scrawled on a walkway.

According to ABC affiliate WJLA, two other messages were also spotted on campus, including "Stand for Something or Fall for Anything" and "HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Initiative? Wayne Coonin' for Howard? Not on My Watch!" Another message read "Wayne Frederick Doesn't Care About Black People."

The graffiti was discovered on Tuesday, the same day the president signed an executive order to "promote excellence and innovation at historically black colleges and universities." And on Monday, Frederick and other leaders of historic black colleges and universities met with the president in the Oval Office.

But Frederick initially came under fire from some members of the community -- including a student group called "HUResist," which has denied responsibility for the graffiti -- after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos chose Howard University for her first official campus visit as secretary.

"Howard University is pleased that Betsy DeVos, the new Secretary of Education, chose to visit our institution," Frederick said in a statement. "We have a longstanding, successful relationship with the Department of Education, and I look forward to advancing this relationship under the Secretary’s leadership."