Group spends days looking for engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet

For two days, Haleigh Morrissey thought her engagement ring was gone forever after she accidentally flushed it down the toilet in her California home.

On Feb. 3, the ring was left on the bathroom sink wrapped in tissue by her fiancée, Dean Booras. Morrissey didn’t realize the ring was in the tissue when she flushed it.

“When she told me this look of terror was on her face,” Booras told ABC News. “She was freaking out.”

The couple refused to let the ring go, and they decided to look for it.

A plumber came to the house, but he was unable to help. So Booras enlisted the aid of his neighbors, Ken and Brett Gunari, who decided to spend the rest of their weekend helping the couple locate the lost ring.

The Gunaris, who are brothers, also got their own family to help out.

Ken came up with the plan that would ultimately save the ring. They needed to locate the pipe that ran out of the house, cut it, and flush it out in the hopes of finding the ring in the sewage.

The group had to gather all the necessary equipment, which included a camera snake to locate the pipe, a root cutting snake to cut the roots around the pipe and metal detectors.

They dug a hole in the back of the house to access the pipe.

“It looked like we were gold mining,” Booras said.

After repeatedly flushing the pipe out using gallons of water, they finally found the ring. Booras said everyone was screaming and ecstatic upon their discovery of the ring.

The group spent over 40 hours looking for it, missing the Super Bowl in the process.

“The truly remarkable thing is the Gunari family. What they did was absolutely amazing,” Booras said. “If it was not for them we would not have the ring.”