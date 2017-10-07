With Hurricane Nate threatening to slam into the Gulf Coast this weekend, states of emergency have been declared in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as government agencies mobilize its resources and declare mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders in advance of the Category 1 storm's arrival.

As of Saturday morning, Nate was 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving north-northwest at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Hurricane Nate looking more organized this morning as it heads towards Gulf Coast pic.twitter.com/sTjuzPWbIP — Daniel Manzo (@DanManWX) October 7, 2017

"Hurricane Nate is a dangerous storm. It will make landfall somewhere along the central Gulf coast late Saturday night or early Sunday morning," said ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo, adding that it is forecast to have 90 mph winds at landfall after it is forecast to strengthen Saturday. "It has the potential to bring life threatening storm surge to parts of the Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle."

Manzo further cautions, "The strongest winds from Nate are expected to be directly north and east of the center of Nate. Tornadoes are a real concern as Nate comes ashore. Several quick spin-ups are expected directly northeast of the center of Nate."

He continues, "Once Hurricane Nate moves inland, on it will bring a flash flood threat to parts of the Tennessee and Ohio Valley -– where locally over 6 inches of rain is expected through Monday."

Hurricane Nate 5AM: Category 1- Track nudged slightly west - now forecasted to make landfall as a strong Category 1 storm with 90MPH winds. pic.twitter.com/n6L8VXWnVq — Daniel Manzo (@DanManWX) October 7, 2017

Governors of all three states have issued stern warnings to residents ahead of the storm's expected landfall.

"No one should take this storm lightly. It has already claimed the lives of at least 20 people," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday, referring to Nate's tropical storm death storm in Central America earlier this week. "We do want people to be very, very cautious and to not take this storm for granted."

Gov. Bel -- who warned residents to prepared for heavy rainfall, storm surge and severe winds -- also mobilized 1,300 National Guard troops, 15 of whom will monitor New Orleans' pumping system. Since forecasters don't expect Nate to linger, but instead to pass through relatively quickly, officials expect the pumps to be able handle the water.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said 109 of its 120 pumps are functioning, which is 92 percent capacity.

"We are ready for whatever Nate brings our way," he told The Associated Press.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, who issued an executive order authorizing the use of the state's National Guard, said at a briefing in Gulfport Friday, "If you are in an area that has flooded, I would recommend you evacuate that area until the storm has ended and the water has receded for your own personal safety and for the safety of the first responders that will be responding in the event you are trapped."

I’ve signed a state of emergency and issued an executive order authorizing the use of the MS National Guard as Nate heads toward land. pic.twitter.com/gLAGTHXLCB — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 6, 2017

And Kay Ivey, Alabama's governor, said during a press conference Friday that the White House has promised its assistance adding, "It has become clear that Alabama, especially on our coast will experience some of the worst conditions from this storm ... Alabamans, you must prepare and be vigilant. This is serious business."

WATCH: As #TSNate approaches US, our state is prepared. Now is the time for all Alabamians to be ready. https://t.co/fLW2nVb8J9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 6, 2017

Nate strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane around Friday 11:30 p.m. ET.

In Louisiana, some residents of coastal St. Bernard Parish east of New Orleans have already been ordered to evacuate. And as early as Thursday, a voluntary evacuation had been called for Grand Isle, a barrier island town south of New Orleans. Some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf have also been evacuated, The AP reported.

Mississippi is preparing for possible evacuations, as well, announcing it would open 11 evacuation shelters away from the coastline. The state will provide buses for resident who are unable to drive.

Flooding was responsible for most of the deaths in Central America. As a tropical storm, Nate gained force as it sped past Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula late Friday after drenching Central America in rain that was blamed for at least 21 deaths.

Early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service's Mobile, Alabama, office tweeted that Dauphin Island was already experiencing elevated water levels.

Already seeing elevated water levels on Dauphin Island this morning. This will only get worse as #Nate approaches the area. #mobwx #alwx https://t.co/PAGV35Zd6O — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) October 7, 2017

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nate could boost sea levels by 4 to 7 feet, from Morgan City, Louisiana -- located less than 90 miles southwest of New Orleans -- to the Alabama-Florida border.