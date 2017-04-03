Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought

A manhunt is underway in Harris County, Texas, for the gunman who shot and killed a veteran deputy constable at a courthouse this morning, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 3 Asst. Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood, a 30-year veteran, was shot around 7 a.m. local time, Baytown Police Department Lt. Steve Dorris said at a news conference.

According to ABC station KTRK in Houston, investigators said Greenwood "was shot in the neck and radioed for help, reportedly saying, 'I'm bleeding out.'"

Responding officers rendered aid but Greenwood later died at the hospital, officials said.

It's unclear if Greenwood was targeted and there is no known motive, they added.

Dorris called it "very early on in the investigation."

The courthouse, a nearby high school and several businesses were placed on lockdown, KTRK said.