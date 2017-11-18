Gunman sought after Pennsylvania police officer killed in traffic stop

Nov 18, 2017, 4:21 PM ET
A SWAT team walks along a street in the neighborhood where a police officer was fatally shot Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New Kensington, Pa.
The reward offered for information leading to an arrest of the gunman who killed a Pennsylvania police officer rose to $40,000 on Saturday, as an intense manhunt continued.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. ET Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles from Pittsburgh. Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him pursuing someone on foot, according to authorities.

Police later found an unoccupied Jeep Grand Cherokee not far from the scene that was wanted in connection with the shooting.

Shaw was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said. The 25-year-old officer had been with the New Kensington Police Department for less than a year

Shaw's body was transported to a funeral home in Lower Burrell on Saturday afternoon after an autopsy was conducted.

"I can tell you standing there listening to the officers share stories about how he was vibrant, how he brought smiles and entertainment and wit and humor into their lives, he was obviously a very special person just by listening to how they talked about him," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steven Limani said at a press conference Saturday.

Limani would not discuss other details of the case, including the reason for the traffic stop, saying it could compromise the ongoing investigation. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect they are searching for.

Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the ongoing search for the suspect. Westmoreland County detectives are leading the investigation and the FBI is assisting.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) initially offered a $30,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. On Saturday, the ATF increased its offer from $5,000 to $10,000 and the U.S. Marshals Service offered an additional $5,000, bringing the total reward to $40,000, authorities said.

