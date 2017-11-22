The sports doctor accused of molesting young athletes while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University pleaded guilty today to multiple charges of sexual assault.

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Dr. Larry Nassar appeared in court in Michigan's Ingham County where he agreed to plead guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving girls who were younger than 13 and as old as 15.

The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years but the judge could set the minimum as high as 40 years.

Nassar, 54, answered “yes” to questions during the hearing about whether he penetrated each of the seven girls using his finger without gloves. He acknowledged that his actions were not for any legitimate medical purpose and were against medical protocol.

"I think this is important to have what I've done today to help move the community forward and away from the hurting and let the healing start," Nassar said in a statement to the court this morning. "I'm so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into forest fire out of control."

Nassar will be sentenced Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. ET and the victims will have an opportunity to speak, the judge said.

"You used that position of trust that you had in the most vile way to abuse children. I agree that now is a time of healing, but it may take them a lifetime of healing," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said in response to Nassar's statement. "I'm not going to speak for them; they're going to have that opportunity at sentencing and that will strengthen and heal them. I agree and I'm glad you recognize that, but it does fall very short.

"But they are strong in numbers and I'm proud of them. They are superheroes for all of America because this is an epidemic," she added.

He had previously pleaded not guilty in connection to these seven counts. The charges relate to Nassar’s time when he was a faculty member at Michigan State University, from 1997 to when the university says he was fired in 2016 after the allegations surfaced.

Nassar's attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

He is also facing lawsuits filed by more than 125 women and girls, mostly gymnasts.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas have publicly said they were abused by Nassar as well.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement it is “very sorry that any athlete was harmed by Larry Nassar. Upon first learning of athlete concerns about Nassar in 2015, USA Gymnastics reported him to the FBI and relieved him of any involvement with USA Gymnastics. Federal and state authorities ultimately charged Nassar with multiple crimes, leading to his incarceration and now his admission of guilt to charges of criminal sexual conduct. We note that affected women contacted by Michigan prosecutors supported resolution by plea, and USA Gymnastics also views Nassar’s guilty plea as an important acknowledgment of his appalling and devious conduct that permits punishment without further victimization of survivors.”