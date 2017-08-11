A hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire, was partially evacuated Friday following detection of an unknown odor and complaints of nausea, according to ABC affiliate WMUR in Manchester.

A hospital spokesperson told WMUR that an unknown odor was detected at Exeter Hospital around 11:15 a.m. ET, with staff and patients complaining of nausea and dizziness. Fire crews were dispatched to the hospital, and both the emergency room and operating room areas were evacuated and closed.

About 20 people evacuated from the hospital were being medically evaluated, the spokesperson told WMUR.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the odor.