Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold

A federal judge in Hawaii issued Wednesday a nationwide temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's revised travel ban hours before it was to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling after hearing arguments on Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order involving the ban.

His ruling prevents the executive order from going into effect Thursday.

Watson said he will not stay his ruling should an appeal be pursued. "The Court declines to stay this ruling or hold it in abeyance should an emergency appeal of this order be filed," he said.

Hawaii argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaiian residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.

The state also argued the ban would harm its tourism industry, as well as its ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates