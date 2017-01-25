Motorcyclist Seth Diechman captured terrifying and dramatic footage of his own high-speed run-in with a motorist that ended with him dangling from the trunk of the car on a highway in Olympia, Washington.

Diechman's helmet cam captured the driver of an Acura zooming dangerously close to him, before speeding away. Seconds later, Diechman reacts by speeding up to catch the driver. As Diechman approaches, the Acura abruptly comes to a screeching halt, slamming the motorcyclist into the back of the vehicle.

A nearby tow truck captured the rest of the incident from another angle as the Acura took off with Diechman still on the car's trunk.

Diechman told ABC Seattle affiliate KOMO-TV the incident occurred last Monday.

"I grabbed his spoiler with my hand and was banging on the rear window with my hand," said Diechman, adding he thought the driver continued for around another quarter mile. "He looked shocked I was still attached to the back of his car."

ABC News asked a New York State Trooper, Lt. Victor Gesuele, who was not involved in the case, for his take on the video.

"It takes two to tango. Rather than getting involved, just slow down, reduce speed and avoid that person completely," Geuele said.

The two drivers appear to argue right on the highway after the incident subsided.

Gesuele also advised, "When you're out on the road you really have to have the right frame of mind. You can't be aggressive. Aggressive driving causes accidents like this."

Diechman was charged with a misdemeanor for driving recklessly, according to Washington State Police.

Police said the driver of the Acura had been drinking and was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Neither of the two drivers were seriously injured.

Police say that if witnessing an incident or argument like what occurred in this video, do not get involved or approach them, rather call the police to get help to the scene.